On a cold and frosty morning

Past three a clock,

And a cold frosty morning,

Past three a clock;

Good morrow, masters all!



Way past three o'clock, but the earliest I have been out walking for a while. My pre-breakfast ramble on Christmas morning was a real boost. The first blue sky I have seen in what seems like weeks, and a little time to appreciate the simple things of life.



Hoping a Merry Christmas was had by all.