Severe flood warning in force now

Christmas Day may have started out peacefully but it was a bit troublesome as time passed. And now, we find ourselves in an area of severe flood warning.



After very little sleep, on account of moving things inside (me) and digging a trench and creating a wall with mud and sand bags (the men of our Road) until 2 in the morning, and then getting up at 6 to check on the water I can report that there is no water as yet in our road.



The next 48 hours will reveal whether there is further trouble to come, with storm Bella on its way.