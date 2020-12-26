Previous
Severe flood warning in force now by helenhall
Severe flood warning in force now

Christmas Day may have started out peacefully but it was a bit troublesome as time passed. And now, we find ourselves in an area of severe flood warning.

After very little sleep, on account of moving things inside (me) and digging a trench and creating a wall with mud and sand bags (the men of our Road) until 2 in the morning, and then getting up at 6 to check on the water I can report that there is no water as yet in our road.

The next 48 hours will reveal whether there is further trouble to come, with storm Bella on its way.
Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Rob Z ace
I hope it all comes to less than the predicted trouble and that all is well. That is a marvellous image with all of its reflections in the unexpected water levels. :)
December 26th, 2020  
