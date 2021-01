Dead end

Trying to go back to making sure I cover 10000 steps a day. These last few months I have been getting no exercise whatsoever. I resigned from the gym almost as soon as we were allowed back in after realising that I still felt very uncomfortable there.



So, I set out this morning in the mist and the rain. Thankfully I had completed almost half the required steps when I was stopped in my tracks by this flood water and forced to turn round and return home.