Previous
Next
Spooky Apple by helenhall
Photo 1671

Spooky Apple

After a successful morning's work, I permitted myself the afternoon off. Fridays are my day off after all. The sun came out. So I took my apple for a walk.

As you do.

22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Nicely used as a back drop
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise