tick tock goes the kitchen clock

Almost back to back, sit two big clocks with their sychronised marking of the passage of time through the regular beat of the tick tock, tick tock. One driven by battery, the other by the swinging of a pendulum set against great weights. The two, always in unison. It is a sound that pervades the house, day and night.



I would rather have photographed the Grandfather clock, but the light levels would not allow this.



So, for today's February words, sound, here is my kitchen clock.



(ps these words are getting too hard. )