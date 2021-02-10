bright and chirpy

A brief walk round the park this morning before settling down to the desk work was a delight.



With the skies blue and the sun deciding to shine it felt like spring was awakening despite the severe cold. Our local robin population was out in force, declaring their various territories and as they chirped away I knew that I had my February word for the day in the bag. Onomatopoeia.



My get pushed challenge for the week, from Anne, is to explore the use of negative space, and I have framed this shot to do just that. I wanted to give the impression of the sound of the robin filling the air. whether or not I should have added the wording, I am not sure, but I thought it worth experimenting with.