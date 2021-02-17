Previous
time to roost by helenhall
Photo 1696

time to roost

Well I promised myself that I would catch up on my February words this weekend and this is the last of my prolific hasty posting today.

The idea was to capture all of my missed out February words from my walk this weekend.

Towards the end of the walk, the herons were coming in to roost in the heronry. As they were preparing to settle for the night, and the sun was beginning to set, I am squeezing this into the category of 'night', for this, today's February word.

As you can see, I didn't manage to take a single decent picture but thought I might get away with a triptych.

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
