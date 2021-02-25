Previous
Grave digging? by helenhall
Grave digging?

I have no idea what has been going on at the back of this graveyard. I rather hope it is some innocent activity or restoration, but it looked dodgy enough for me to bag it for February's word 'dodgy' for this day.
Helen Jane

summerfield ace
hmmmm...interesting, isn't it?
February 28th, 2021  
