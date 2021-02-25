Sign up
Photo 1704
Grave digging?
I have no idea what has been going on at the back of this graveyard. I rather hope it is some innocent activity or restoration, but it looked dodgy enough for me to bag it for February's word 'dodgy' for this day.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2131
photos
138
followers
81
following
467% complete
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th February 2021 4:53pm
feb21words
summerfield
ace
hmmmm...interesting, isn't it?
February 28th, 2021
