Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1705
Two small lives
Alfred Roffey
Buried 9 Feb 1905
Aged 10 months
and
Richard Roffey
Buried 9 March 1905
Aged 3 days.
What sadness in that household for years to come. The most common cause of death in the early 1900's in UK were infections such as tuberculosis and bronchopneumonia.
These tiny crosses, all that remains of the memory of these small boys taken before they had any chances in life.
For the Feburary word, tiny.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
1
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2131
photos
138
followers
81
following
467% complete
4
1
1
365
DMC-TZ80
28th February 2021 3:41pm
Public
feb21words
summerfield
ace
oh, i got chills in my back when i saw this. the way you shot this is so poignant, with the other dead in the fringe in shadows and the two tiny crosses facing the sunshine. such sadness for the family. could they have been brothers? timeline was too tight but they could have been. aces on the shot.
February 28th, 2021
