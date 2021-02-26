Two small lives

Alfred Roffey

Buried 9 Feb 1905

Aged 10 months



and



Richard Roffey

Buried 9 March 1905

Aged 3 days.



What sadness in that household for years to come. The most common cause of death in the early 1900's in UK were infections such as tuberculosis and bronchopneumonia.



These tiny crosses, all that remains of the memory of these small boys taken before they had any chances in life.



For the Feburary word, tiny.