Two small lives

Alfred Roffey
Buried 9 Feb 1905
Aged 10 months

and

Richard Roffey
Buried 9 March 1905
Aged 3 days.

What sadness in that household for years to come. The most common cause of death in the early 1900's in UK were infections such as tuberculosis and bronchopneumonia.

These tiny crosses, all that remains of the memory of these small boys taken before they had any chances in life.

For the Feburary word, tiny.
summerfield ace
oh, i got chills in my back when i saw this. the way you shot this is so poignant, with the other dead in the fringe in shadows and the two tiny crosses facing the sunshine. such sadness for the family. could they have been brothers? timeline was too tight but they could have been. aces on the shot.
