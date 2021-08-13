Previous
Clematis in Kathy Brown's Garden by helenhall
Clematis in Kathy Brown's Garden

So, hello everyone. I have been meaning to find my way back for a few weeks but it seems always the case that once you stop doing something you wonder how you ever found the time to have done it.

Only now I have at last got my very own 'proper' camera. That significant birthday came and went, and I am the proud owner of a Fujifilm XT4 without a clue how to use it.

Everything in automatic at the moment whilst I work out what is what but I am ready and raring to go.

I know there is a course that several people on 365 have recommended to follow - if anyone can point me in the right direction?

In the meanwhile, I shall post a few from my trip this week to Kathy Brown's Garden. She has a beautiful garden in a local village which she opens to the public every now and then, offering delightful cakes flavoured with rose petal, lavender and all things floral.
Helen Jane

I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there.
