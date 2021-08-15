Things in Threes

#make30photos Day Two



Found the energy to take a little walk motivated by the need to find things in threes.



Spent an enjoyable time, trying to capture three ripples on the edge of a landing platform by the river, but these results were crying out for an edit. Given my self imposed square format, no crop, no edit restraints, this is the one that pleased me most.



Never mind that the capture is strictly speaking things in fours.. I'm just not counting that waiting to flower bud, even though it is already trying to outshine the other three.