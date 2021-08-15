Previous
Next
Things in Threes by helenhall
Photo 1756

Things in Threes

#make30photos Day Two

Found the energy to take a little walk motivated by the need to find things in threes.

Spent an enjoyable time, trying to capture three ripples on the edge of a landing platform by the river, but these results were crying out for an edit. Given my self imposed square format, no crop, no edit restraints, this is the one that pleased me most.

Never mind that the capture is strictly speaking things in fours.. I'm just not counting that waiting to flower bud, even though it is already trying to outshine the other three.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise