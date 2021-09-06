Get to know a tree

I picked up a leaflet from the national trust called 50 things to do before 11 1/2. I fancied having a go myself in my 60th year, but so far havent ticked a single one off the list.



Get to know a tree seemed quite straight forward and this is an ideal candidate, being just 5 mins walk from home in a meadow by the river.



I was keen to try a technique where you take many photos of the same subject from different angles and superimpose them. Hurrah! My camera will let me expose as many images as I want, one on top of another. So today I had a go.



Some one put me out of my misery and let me know what this technique is called.



So here is the tree that I am getting to know - I took another image every 20 steps as I circled the tree.