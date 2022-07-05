Fleeting

My engagement with photography was not as planned today. I had mind to start a return to the 'A Year with my Camera' course that I abandoned at the end of last year.



Sometimes, the day just takes a different turn despite best efforts. Today should have been 'hobbies' day (according to our loosely scheduled plan for using our extra days). What with swimming and shopping and then delivering some items for families locally who lost their homes yesterday due to a gas explosion blowing up a block of flats, the day was already half gone. And then came the ongoing sibling conversations relating to the sale of our parent's home. Who would have thought that a response to an email could occupy three people over four days!



So my brush with the camera was fleeting, as were the glimpses of the many butterflies spotted whilst running my errands. Fortunately this comma paused for long enough for me to catch it's cheery presence in the otherwise uninspiring surroundings.