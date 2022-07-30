The cheer leader

Who can fail to be cheered by an array of sunflowers on their doorstep early on a Saturday morning, surrounded by delicate blues and luscious leaves?



My neighbour had them given to her last night but as she was about to go on holiday she passed them on to me.



She has also passed me the responsibility of watering her tomatoes whilst she is away. She must be a woman of great trust since whilst her hanging basket display at her front door still looks vibrant and healthy, mine is, well, er, frankly dead.



I am not sure I will ever make any sort of gardener - I am too neglectful. However, I am determined to keep her tomatoes alive.