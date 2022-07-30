Previous
The cheer leader by helenhall
The cheer leader

Who can fail to be cheered by an array of sunflowers on their doorstep early on a Saturday morning, surrounded by delicate blues and luscious leaves?

My neighbour had them given to her last night but as she was about to go on holiday she passed them on to me.

She has also passed me the responsibility of watering her tomatoes whilst she is away. She must be a woman of great trust since whilst her hanging basket display at her front door still looks vibrant and healthy, mine is, well, er, frankly dead.

I am not sure I will ever make any sort of gardener - I am too neglectful. However, I am determined to keep her tomatoes alive.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Phil Howcroft ace
everyone needs a sunflower on their photostream , this is lovely
July 31st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Magnificent sun flower
July 31st, 2022  
