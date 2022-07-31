Home grown

We had lunch guests today so I was up early stuffing peppers and chopping vegetables before going to church.



Our first guests came laden with mangoes from Bangladesh and they obliged by educating me on the best way to prepare a mango for eating. (Simple when you know how).



Our second guest came with a bunch of rhubarb from her garden. I loved how she wrapped the fruit in newspaper to deliver to us.



Yesterday came unexpected flowers and today came unexpected produce to enjoy. We are truly blessed.