Afaf

A friend messaged me yesterday to ask if I would take her photo. As I like her a lot, and she is a very giving and gracious person I agreed although I usually run a mile if someone wants me to take a portrait.



She needs a head and shoulders shot for her publisher on the launch of the book she has written about her life. I can't wait to read it and I know she has a fascinating story to tell as a refugee. In fact, her sister has already published a book about her mother which I have read.



Well Afaf is very shy and didn't like the thought of having her picture taken and so my main focus was on keeping her talking and relaxed. I wanted something of her heritage in the photo and so placed her in front of this arabic inscription of The Lord's Prayer which she had on the wall. I have better shots technically, but this one I was pleased with because I think she does look comfortable and relaxed.



