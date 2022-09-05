The confrontation

Yesterday we were able to complete the final section of the Greensand Ridge Walk. We covered 16 km at our sedentary pace and were back just in time for the rain to start.



Whilst I carried my camera with me all day, I am finding more and more that I need time to be in a place before photographing anything - I prefer to be out with the camera for that purpose alone.



We crossed a couple of fields with cows and heifers. As I paused to see if I could make a portrait of this young lass, and edged a little closer, I became aware that the whole herd had decided to march purposefully towards me and then when I backed off, towards the gate we were heading for.



I put my camera away, and concentrated on getting out of the field unscathed!