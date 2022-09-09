Bedford By the River

Using #52prompts from A Year with My Camera for inspiration. Task: 'Shoot your neighbourhood as if for a travel brochure.'



The bridge in the photo is Bedford's modern bridge known as The Butterfly Bridge. It was opened by King Charles III when he was Prince Charles and my son was a little boy. My son couldn't make the school outing to meet Prince Charles due to having had surgery and was rather upset and so he wrote to him and received a letter back from the palace.



Bedford is known as a venue for rowing, so I thought the travel brochure image with rowers in the picture would be the thing. I wanted to get the view the other way, with the old suspension bridge and the church in the background, but the light wasn't helping me in that direction and this was the better image.