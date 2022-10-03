Previous
Steps to the sky by helenhall
Photo 1901

Steps to the sky

Brugges is a thoroughly attractive city with its cobbled streets, canals, and elegant architecture. One can't help but look up and admire the rooftops.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Helen Jane

Christina ace
Indeed it is beautiful!
October 4th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Surely is
October 4th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice colours
October 4th, 2022  
