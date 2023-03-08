Previous
Shingle at Cley by helenhall
Photo 1975

Shingle at Cley

Bleak wintery weather conditions today but we braved it out with a guided walk at the Nature reserve and a walk along the shingle spit towards Blakeney.

Some interesting birds, but I abandoned attempts and photographs - as they were not close enough for my camera so I don't have much to offer from today in the way of images.
Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Phil Howcroft ace
looks very wintery Helen
March 8th, 2023  
