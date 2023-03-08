Sign up
Photo 1975
Shingle at Cley
Bleak wintery weather conditions today but we braved it out with a guided walk at the Nature reserve and a walk along the shingle spit towards Blakeney.
Some interesting birds, but I abandoned attempts and photographs - as they were not close enough for my camera so I don't have much to offer from today in the way of images.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
8th March 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks very wintery Helen
March 8th, 2023
