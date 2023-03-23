one stone bridge amongst many

Before lunching and heading home, my friends and I sought a less muddy walk around Boughton-on-the-Water. Unfortunately we got a bit lost (too much talking) and so rather than a circular walk, ended up turning round and retracing our steps.



So many little stone bridges crossing the water in and around this village. I liked this one, with the sun shining on the moss on the rim of the bridge. I did start to try and edit out all the dead stems coming from the rocks in the water in front of the bridge, but concluded it to be an impossible task for someone of my skill set - so here it is - just as it was.