Photo 1990
floral
just some pretty little flowers growing from a wall by the Motor Museum in Bourton-on-the-water and alongside the river.
Daffodils were in full bloom along the river banks and other flowers beginning to show in defiance to the wind, rain and cold that lingers on from winter.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
0
365
X-T4
22nd March 2023 7:12am
