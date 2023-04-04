Sign up
Photo 2001
Veins
My first attempt at using masks with layers rather than destroying the pixels of the image which is what I have been doing.
The textured layer was added to detract from the harshness of the natural background.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
3
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2519
photos
129
followers
78
following
548% complete
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
349
135
350
1999
2000
351
352
2001
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd April 2023 1:51pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
Looks good!
Congrats on figuring that out!!
April 4th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely back lighting! The texture gives the illusion of water!
April 4th, 2023
summerfield
ace
looks grand, helen. i could never understand masks and all that photoshop functions. but this here is really nice. aces!
April 4th, 2023
Congrats on figuring that out!!