Veins by helenhall
Photo 2001

Veins

My first attempt at using masks with layers rather than destroying the pixels of the image which is what I have been doing.

The textured layer was added to detract from the harshness of the natural background.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Helen Jane

Wendy ace
Looks good!
Congrats on figuring that out!!
April 4th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely back lighting! The texture gives the illusion of water!
April 4th, 2023  
summerfield ace
looks grand, helen. i could never understand masks and all that photoshop functions. but this here is really nice. aces!
April 4th, 2023  
