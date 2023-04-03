Sign up
Photo 2000
Spring in the air
Today's shot to practice editing skills.
Another tutorial in photoshop and I am having take a good number of steps backwards in order to learn to edit properly.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Madeleine Pennock
The pale green blossom is lovely, but the blue/white sky is a distraction, but I think you realise this by your comment above. What course are you following? Must say that Photoshop was designed for graphic designers not necessarily photographers and there is much you will never use. I do most of my post processing in Lightroom (I am sure I have said that before!). And, I have learnt PS over the years when I needed to know something specific. I might have some notes on how to use the clone tool from a different layer to remove offending bits of sky. I will have a look shortly!
April 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A very pretty looking tree
April 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
This is lovely with your choice of focus and colour. Interesting to read what
@marshwader
says about PS - think she is right!
April 4th, 2023
