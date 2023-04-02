Previous
Next
Another Place - Installation by Anthony Gormley (2) by helenhall
Photo 1999

Another Place - Installation by Anthony Gormley (2)

Another image from the installation - I will be filling spaces with these as I edit them.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise