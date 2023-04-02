Sign up
Photo 1999
Another Place - Installation by Anthony Gormley (2)
Another image from the installation - I will be filling spaces with these as I edit them.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th February 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
