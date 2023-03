Another Place - Installation by Anthony Gormley

Taken on our February trip to Liverpool. I have a collection of images from this installation which I found absolutely fascinating. Artist Anthony Gormley had his body cast in iron 100 times and these 'Iron men' all look out to see from the beach at Crosby.



The installation was meant to be temporary but has become a longstanding feature and tourist attraction.



I am only just getting round to making some edits.