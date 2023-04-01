Sign up
Photo 1998
Party Nibbles
A neighbour is leaving and so she had an open house session. I offered to take some nibbles and so whilst the oven was on making my sourdough bread, I popped in some mini pizzas and cheesy biscuits. They tasted good - even if I say so myself!
It will be sad to see Jane and Richard move on.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Dawn
ace
They look delish
April 2nd, 2023
KazzaMazoo
Fabulous food fotography 😉
April 2nd, 2023
