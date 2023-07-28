Previous
Heading to Canary Wharf by helenhall
Photo 2067

Heading to Canary Wharf

Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. The route here between Canada Place and Canary Wharf doesn't quite look like this. I came out of the tube station and took a few shots but in my usual embarrassment at photographing when there are people around (yes, believe it or not there were quite a number) , I didn't take quite enough time and trouble and was not dead centre when I took the shot.

So I have realigned and mirrored one half of the image. Those in the know will observe that there is actually only one central blue line of lighting overhead - not the two shown. Other than that, was happy that the edit was quite seamless and I cloned out the extra workman from the back.

More from a day in London to come. The boys were at the cricket and I had all day to walk around where I pleased. I had never been to Canary Wharf before so that is where I started.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️
August 3rd, 2023  
Elise ace
Well done - I think it looks amazing. And yes, I was fooled because at the end I saw only one person. Thanks for sharing the technique.
August 3rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
What excellent processing to make a really effective abstract. I like the story behind it. Favourite
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise