Heading to Canary Wharf

Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. The route here between Canada Place and Canary Wharf doesn't quite look like this. I came out of the tube station and took a few shots but in my usual embarrassment at photographing when there are people around (yes, believe it or not there were quite a number) , I didn't take quite enough time and trouble and was not dead centre when I took the shot.



So I have realigned and mirrored one half of the image. Those in the know will observe that there is actually only one central blue line of lighting overhead - not the two shown. Other than that, was happy that the edit was quite seamless and I cloned out the extra workman from the back.



More from a day in London to come. The boys were at the cricket and I had all day to walk around where I pleased. I had never been to Canary Wharf before so that is where I started.