Three of One Canada Square

I'm continuing to practice editing. One can spend an inordinate amount of time making very little difference to an image!



One Canada Square is quite a distinctive building in the Canary Wharf skyline, but here you see it without its recognisable pyramid top visible. It was the tallest building in the United Kingdom when built, but now only the third tallest. Architect César Pelli.



For anyone interested in the technicalities:

1 - black and white conversion in photoshop with tint applied (I removed unwelcome tint from the sky with a mask layer)

2 - black and white conversion in LAB mode of photoshop. Inverted in LAB mode and tint then applied.

3 - black and white version with no added extras



On the above image I have used curve layers, levels layer with mask, straightening to put the edge of the building on a vertical, and content aware fill to each corner after straightening.



The black and white layer conversion in photoshop allowed me to use the colour sliders to adjust the tones and create the best contrast for the image.



Thanks for all your comments on the Canary Wharf walkway. For those affected by all the vibrant colours, this one tones things down a little!