Tunnel at Canary Wharf

Here is the other end of the tunnel at Canary Wharf. It leads to the building I posted in a triptych yesterday. A less psychedelic rendering than seen from the other end. If I remember rightly from reading the explanatory panel, it was designed to have two completely different lighting experiences depending on which end of the tunnel.



So what editing in photoshop have I done here?



1 - adjustments to luminosity and contrast within the tunnel

2 - removal of colour distraction in small areas either side of tunnel

3 - increase contrast and black/white extremes in panel over tunnel to make text clearer

4 - removal of messy cable by information panel on left hand side

5 - a bit of radial blur in the floor foreground area to help the viewer to focus on tunnel



I think I got an improvement to the unedited version by going through these steps.



