Tunnel at Canary Wharf by helenhall
Tunnel at Canary Wharf

Here is the other end of the tunnel at Canary Wharf. It leads to the building I posted in a triptych yesterday. A less psychedelic rendering than seen from the other end. If I remember rightly from reading the explanatory panel, it was designed to have two completely different lighting experiences depending on which end of the tunnel.

So what editing in photoshop have I done here?

1 - adjustments to luminosity and contrast within the tunnel
2 - removal of colour distraction in small areas either side of tunnel
3 - increase contrast and black/white extremes in panel over tunnel to make text clearer
4 - removal of messy cable by information panel on left hand side
5 - a bit of radial blur in the floor foreground area to help the viewer to focus on tunnel

I think I got an improvement to the unedited version by going through these steps.

