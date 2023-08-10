Sign up
Previous
Photo 2071
Brown Argus
A brief time today to wander around the wood by the river looking for dragonflies and butterflies. They were all very active in the bright sunshine.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
3
1
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th August 2023 1:01pm
Phil Howcroft
this is a stunning photo Helen , well done
August 10th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful capture.
August 10th, 2023
Babs
Well captured, so beautiful.
August 10th, 2023
