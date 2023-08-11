Previous
Brown Argus 2 by helenhall
Brown Argus 2

Here is the topside view of the Brown Argus from which you can see why it is so named. I think the underside is prettier.

On this image I have been practicing a method to bring out detail in the image which I have applied just to the butterfly and not the background. This has meant getting to grips with smart objects in photoshop and applying a method that was new from my lesson today.

The background was bright and so I have desaturated the yellows and greens a little and taken out a bit of the contrast. I think I could do this some more. If there is one thing I have learned over these last few weeks it is just how useful a layer mask is in photoshop.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
George ace
Lovely image.
August 14th, 2023  
