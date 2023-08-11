Brown Argus 2

Here is the topside view of the Brown Argus from which you can see why it is so named. I think the underside is prettier.



On this image I have been practicing a method to bring out detail in the image which I have applied just to the butterfly and not the background. This has meant getting to grips with smart objects in photoshop and applying a method that was new from my lesson today.



The background was bright and so I have desaturated the yellows and greens a little and taken out a bit of the contrast. I think I could do this some more. If there is one thing I have learned over these last few weeks it is just how useful a layer mask is in photoshop.