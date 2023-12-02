Previous
On frozen pond by helenhall
Photo 2090

On frozen pond

It is so cold outside and I daren't look to see if the snow is falling thick and fast as we are now tucked up in the warm inside the hired cottage by the side of this frozen pond.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise