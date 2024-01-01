Three trees in winter

Greetings all and welcome to the new year. I do hope that it has started well for each of you.



There is something special about the first day of a new year - one in which hope and enthusiasm is revived and possibilities of the year ahead excite. Of course the reality rarely delivers, but then it is down to us to make the most of the opportunities we have.



So with the pleasant feeling of a clean sheet for 2024, I took myself off in the morning sunshine to walk, play with my new nd filters and my camera and just see what might emerge.



Here is to renewed creativity and the confidence to be the photographer we want to be - without constraints of expectations, rules or the need to imitate.