HQ

I watched this building go up on the outskirts of Bedford with interest as I had just purchased my first mirrorless camera and it is a Fujifilm.



Fujifilm chose to locate their UK HQ in Bedford!



I decided to take my walk yesterday to the building in order to get my photo of the day. Not an inspiring walk at the best of tiimes but with a new deluge of rain having fallen during the night, I found myself struggling to find a puddle free route. At one stage, a gentleman on a mobility scooter offered to ferry me back through a stretch of footpath that would have been more appropriate for a boat than a vehicle. I declined, and proceeded through the puddle emerging with soaked feet.



As I arrived at the building the rain started falling again so little time was spent composing the shot lest my camera get wet.



I decided to go into the building and enquire about my poorly lens which refuses to register a range of f stops. Encountering the most pleasant of receptionist who insisted in calling an engineer to speak to me we discussed the malfunction and I established that Bedford was indeed the place where national repairs are done. What a shame I didn't have the lens with me to leave with them, I said. And so I left, only to discover that I did have the lens with me all the time!