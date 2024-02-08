Bucks Lace Industry

Bedfordshire has a lace making history and Olney - whilst being in Buckinghamshire is but half an hour away from Bedford and clearly they too have such a history. The detail on this building with the lacemaker at work was not, however, what drew my eye but the stepping roofline in duplicate, with the contrasting colouring.



This is yesterday's photo as no-one in their right mind would be out in the driving rain today, taking photos. The rain was incessant and I twice got soaked whilst on errands.



It took a while to get the composition right here - a window at the back was interfering with the pattern and although I would like to have included it as an element on the left, I couldn't get it to fit in an aesthetically pleasing way, so I had to move along in order to exclude it.