Aglow

I am possibly loosing it with the editing here. I turned a perfectly respectable sunset image into black and white and then introduced two colours back in. Just to fit with the theme this week. An interesting exercise but also pointless.



Didn't see anything that grabbed me photographically today. This was taken earlier on in the week and edited today.



Don't usually make a thing of Valentines day, but somehow today ended up with a number of unplanned luxuries. My husband and I took a big map of Europe to a coffee shop this morning and started planning a rail trip. This afternoon we went to see the screening of Bob Marley - One Love and stopped for tea and a teacake on the way home. At 5pm they started selling cocktails at 2 for 1, so we lingered a little longer. Oh the joys of being retired!