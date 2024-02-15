Sign up
Previous
Photo 2126
Tete a tete
Not quite the classic pose that would have elevated this to Valentine's day post but never the less I like to think these two are in private conversation in a quiet place, by arrangement.
They occupy the flood waters by the river and I have given the black and white version a tint which I removed from the swans making them stand out just that little bit better.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
