Tete a tete by helenhall
Photo 2126

Tete a tete

Not quite the classic pose that would have elevated this to Valentine's day post but never the less I like to think these two are in private conversation in a quiet place, by arrangement.

They occupy the flood waters by the river and I have given the black and white version a tint which I removed from the swans making them stand out just that little bit better.
15th February 2024

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
582% complete

