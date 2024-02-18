Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2129
snow drop
a softly softly approach to photographing the snowdrops, with added pink, bokeh and a delicate border. Kept the main subject white to help it stand out and because it is, after all, a white flower.
Apologies for posting the last three images together and all of them from recent archives. Needs must I am afraid.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2129
photos
129
followers
78
following
583% complete
View this month »
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th February 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close