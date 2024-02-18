Previous
snow drop by helenhall
snow drop

a softly softly approach to photographing the snowdrops, with added pink, bokeh and a delicate border. Kept the main subject white to help it stand out and because it is, after all, a white flower.

Apologies for posting the last three images together and all of them from recent archives. Needs must I am afraid.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
