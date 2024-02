Under the bridge

I hope this counts as an exercise in using negative space. We were walking along Regents canal on Saturday, from Kings Cross to Lime Basin and I was fascinated - as ever- with all the building reflections in the canal. Or in this instance, railings under a bridge.



I rather liked this one in it's original colour version. But it works well enough in black and white too - perhaps drawing more attention to the darkness under the bridge as an integral part of the image.