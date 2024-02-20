Previous
Next
citrus still life by helenhall
Photo 2131

citrus still life

The easy option for negative space has to be a still life against a plain backdrop.

In this instance, the hastily put together composition involved an upturned bread bin, a chipped bowl, a dishwasher which could have done with a wipe and some aging lemons and lime.

Thank goodness for photoshop which assisted me in extending the bread bin, fixing the chips and obscuring the marks on the dishwasher.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
And what a great result it produced!
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise