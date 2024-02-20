Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2131
citrus still life
The easy option for negative space has to be a still life against a plain backdrop.
In this instance, the hastily put together composition involved an upturned bread bin, a chipped bowl, a dishwasher which could have done with a wipe and some aging lemons and lime.
Thank goodness for photoshop which assisted me in extending the bread bin, fixing the chips and obscuring the marks on the dishwasher.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2132
photos
129
followers
77
following
584% complete
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th February 2024 11:58am
for2024
Rob Z
ace
And what a great result it produced!
February 21st, 2024
