A fig and two stones by helenhall
Even though I just grabbed a few items that were in the kitchen to make a still life, I was pleased with the aesthetics of this. The negative space seems comfortable here to me.

One from yesterday as today has been one of those days when the camera didnt see the light of day.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
