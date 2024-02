February blossom

We are having a lot of dull days and yesterday being yet another one such day in which the rain, grey and cold was constant, it wasn't a day to go out looking for photos. Of necessity I had to be out and about but instead of camera in hand, it was umberella.



Thankfully, earlier on in the week I was able to look upwards in the sky and crank up the exposure compensation to get this pretty little piece of blossom in surrounding negative space.