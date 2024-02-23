Previous
heads up for tails down by helenhall
Photo 2134

heads up for tails down

Today I am back to the car park. I made the dark sky black to create a truly negative space alongside the building shot at a jaunty angle. Some one has attempted to brighten things up with painting of animals on a couple of the floors, but this side gets no more than a tail

There is an art shop at the street level - well it used to be an art shop but I found out today the extent to which it has been transformed into a gift shop. We all have to go to hobbycraft now for our art supplies (those of us who hate online shopping that is).
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise