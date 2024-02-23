heads up for tails down

Today I am back to the car park. I made the dark sky black to create a truly negative space alongside the building shot at a jaunty angle. Some one has attempted to brighten things up with painting of animals on a couple of the floors, but this side gets no more than a tail



There is an art shop at the street level - well it used to be an art shop but I found out today the extent to which it has been transformed into a gift shop. We all have to go to hobbycraft now for our art supplies (those of us who hate online shopping that is).