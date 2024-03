Single tulip

Been away this week celebrating a friend's 60th. So a big catch up session is due. Had to pop round to said friend's house to find a frozen chickpea and spinach curry that had been left behind in error. Being short of an image for the day, I sneaked a shot of a tulip that was in her hall way - being careful to include some negative space. Haven't had a chance to post it until now.



Apologies for the unimaginative title.