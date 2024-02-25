The Bishops Palace

Just opposite the cathedral in St Davids - the smallest City in the UK - (which feels like little more than a village) - is the Bishops Priory. A rather grand affair it must have been in its day, but now a ruin.



The last day of the negative space theme was spent in the car travelling so I am pinching one taken from the following day to fill the gap. Sometimes, there is negative space in your image whether you like it or not and most times when this happens is with buildings. I'm ok with the space here, but it doesn't add anything to the composition.