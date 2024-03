St Davids Cathedral

It was my husband that pointed out the rather splendid light on the cathedral as we walked down the hill from our accommodation and onwards up the hill to try and catch the sunset. I thought it would make a good black and white conversion and so, in accordance with the week's theme, I lost the colour and warmth of the early evening sunshine, turned up the contrast and was not disappointed with the results.



St Davids cathedral is rather unique in being set at the bottom of a valley.