Whitesands Bay

On a cold windy February day, after an exhilarating walk on the coastal path, I took my boots off to paddle across this bay. What I didn't bank on was turning round at the other end ready to reshoe and walk back along the top of the beach only to see my husband walking off with my boots at a rate which I could not catch. This was the point at which my enjoyment stopped - walking into the headwind through wet sand and water for the longer stretch back to the car park was not quite so much fun!



The paddle felt good though ... as did the hour on my own in the next sandy cove with the whole beach to just me and my camera. It may have been bitterly cold but my heart was warmed.