Previous
Whitesands Bay by helenhall
Photo 2138

Whitesands Bay

On a cold windy February day, after an exhilarating walk on the coastal path, I took my boots off to paddle across this bay. What I didn't bank on was turning round at the other end ready to reshoe and walk back along the top of the beach only to see my husband walking off with my boots at a rate which I could not catch. This was the point at which my enjoyment stopped - walking into the headwind through wet sand and water for the longer stretch back to the car park was not quite so much fun!

The paddle felt good though ... as did the hour on my own in the next sandy cove with the whole beach to just me and my camera. It may have been bitterly cold but my heart was warmed.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise