Previous
Next
Rocks on Whitesands Bay by helenhall
Photo 2139

Rocks on Whitesands Bay

Same beach - different view. This is where we climbed through the rocks and onto the cliff to join the coastal path.

I think this would have benefitted from a long exposure shot - showing the path of the water swirling. But I do not carry a tripod on my walks.

As ever, once behind, it takes me for ever to catch up.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
looks impressive in mono
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise