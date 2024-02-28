Sign up
Photo 2139
Rocks on Whitesands Bay
Same beach - different view. This is where we climbed through the rocks and onto the cliff to join the coastal path.
I think this would have benefitted from a long exposure shot - showing the path of the water swirling. But I do not carry a tripod on my walks.
As ever, once behind, it takes me for ever to catch up.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
1
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks impressive in mono
March 6th, 2024
