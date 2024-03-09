Sign up
Photo 2148
For Mums lost
We walked today along the Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament. A fitting place I think to mark the deaths of all the lives lost to COVID.
The National Covid Memorial Wall has 220 000 hearts along 500m of wall and this really brings home the loss experienced. People are invited to write on any of the hearts to remember their loved one.
I picked this bit to photograph with the dedication to a lost Mum as I thought this fitting for Mothering Sunday tomorrow.
https://www.nationalcovidmemorialwall.org/
9th March 2024
365 Project
close